Cash Dividend On The Way From Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOLF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.535 per share, with $104.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.67.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GOLF makes up 1.34% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (Symbol: PEZ) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GOLF).
In Thursday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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Further GOLF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.