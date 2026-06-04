Cash Dividend On The Way From Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.255, payable on 6/22/26. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $88.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOLF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.535 per share, with $104.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.67.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GOLF makes up 1.34% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (Symbol: PEZ) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GOLF).

In Thursday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further GOLF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.