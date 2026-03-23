Cash Dividend On The Way From Acme United (ACU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/25/26, Acme United Corp. (Symbol: ACU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of ACU's recent stock price of $44.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACU's low point in its 52 week range is $35.3147 per share, with $47.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.07.

In Monday trading, Acme United Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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