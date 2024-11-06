Cash Converters Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited reported a robust 26% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in EBITDA for FY24, driven by strong loan book growth and strategic store acquisitions. The company acquired 47 stores in the UK and 3 in Australia, enhancing its footprint and contributing $3.7 million in EBITDA. With plans to further expand its product offerings and store network, Cash Converters is positioning itself for continued growth.

