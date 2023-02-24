Cash App Tax Software

Self-filing federal and state taxes online is commonplace, so naturally, there are many tax filing platforms to choose from. Cash App, while best known for its peer-to-peer payment services, is one of them. Unlike many competitors, Cash App Taxes is free to use.

Still, there are some specifics you’ll need to consider when deciding if Cash App Tax is right for you. We thoroughly researched the platform, and all the pertinent information to help you make that choice. Read on to find out if this software is the best fit for your tax filing needs.

Best Free Tax Software

Cash App Taxes is an application owned by Block, Inc., formerly known as Credit Karma Tax. Cash App Taxes offers free federal and state tax return filing services. Even better, it does not ask customers to upgrade to paid options at any point.

Most competitors offer free tax filing services, including filing straightforward returns with W-2s taking the standard deduction. They offer free federal filing, but there is a fee to file state taxes. Because Cash App Taxes makes money by advertising other financial services, it is completely free to file both federal and state taxes.

You can use Cash App Taxes to e-file your tax returns for free even if you have:

Crypto trades

Rental property income

Freelance income

Retirement distributions

Health savings accounts

Joint filing status

Self-employment and small business income

To file a return using the Cash App Taxes software, you must download Cash App on your mobile device and create an account using your email address or phone number. Cash App will ask you to link your bank account or a debit or credit card, but this isn’t necessary to use the tax filing software.

Once registered, you can access Cash App Taxes by tapping the banking tab. You will find the link for Free Tax Filing under the Taxes section. Next, you can choose between File Now, Estimate Refund or an option for previous customers of Credit Karma Tax. Finally, you will be required to verify your identity with your Social Security number and create a password unique to the password you’ve made to log in to Cash App.

Cash App Tax Software Pros and Cons

Pros

100% free tax return filing

Refund guarantees

Cons

You must download the app to file

You must file federal with Cash App Taxes to file state

Some situations are not supported

Pros explained

Cash App Taxes is an excellent fit for some tax filers without complex tax situations. Many benefits come with this software, including the ability to file a completely free tax return, multiple refund guarantees and an easy-to-use interface.

100% free tax filing

The most significant benefit of Cash App Taxes is that it will show you how to file taxes for free. Cash App Taxes allows you to file one federal and one state tax return at no cost after signing up for a regular Cash App account.

Cash App Taxes only offers a general purpose free option. Unlike its competitors, Cash App Taxes does not contain paid levels, tiers or upgrades for complex tax situations. Likewise, no deductions or tax preparation fees are taken from your Cash App tax refund, making it an excellent option for anyone filing a simple return.

Refund guarantees

Through Maximum Refund Guarantee, Cash App Taxes will compensate between $25 and $100 if you use another online tax preparation service and find a discrepancy in your federal refund or amount owed. To qualify for the compensation, you must first file with Cash App Taxes and then file an amended federal income tax return with another online tax filing service. (Check other stipulations and deadlines here.)

Secondly, the Accurate Calculations Guarantee supports its promise of no calculation errors on your Cash App tax return. If Cash App Taxes is responsible for a mistake that causes the IRS or a state tax authority to penalize you, Cash App will compensate you with a gift card of up to $1,000, depending on the penalty imposed. (See details and stipulations here.)

Easy to use

Although Cash App Taxes is a free tax filing software, its interface and functionality are clear and professional. After gathering what you need to file taxes, you can easily handle the online paperwork. The filing process begins with question prompts to determine the full extent of your tax situation. Cash App Taxes will prompt you with questions about the following subjects:

Identification details

Personal finances

Marital status

Dependents

Employment

Deductions

Tax Credits

With this information, the software prepares a personalized experience to guide you through filing your return. Cash App Taxes will only display the sections you need to complete based on your previous answers.

Once you’ve finished filling out the appropriate tax form for your situation, Cash App Taxes will prompt you to fill in any missing information. You will then verify that the information you provided is correct. After reviewing each tax return section, you can file it online.

Cons explained

Cash App Taxes isn’t the best tax software for everyone. Some of the drawbacks include the requirement to download the app in order to file, limited support offered by tax professionals and the inability to file multi-state returns. Also, Cash App Taxes does not make all IRS forms available to users.

You must download the app to file

One of the conditions for using the free tax service of Cash App Taxes is downloading the Cash App software to a mobile device. While you can use the service on your computer by logging in through a browser, you must first download Cash App and create an account using your phone number or email address. If you don’t want to download, install and register for Cash App, you won’t be able to use its tax filing services.

You must file federal taxes with Cash App Taxes to file state

You cannot file your state taxes with Cash App without filing your federal taxes first. Cash App Taxes does allow customers to file federal only without filing state. You cannot, however, file state tax on its own.

Some situations not supported

Here’s a list of some of the more complex tax situations that Cash App Taxes currently does not support:

Multi-state filing

Nonresident filing

Prior year return filings

Foreign earned income and tax credits

Underpayment penalty calculations/payments

Filings for minors under 18 years old

Clergy member tax filings

K-1 Estate and Trust Income

Earned income credit with non-dependents

Nonresident federal tax return

Low-income housing credit

Credit for small employer health insurance premiums

Cash App Tax Software Offerings

Among the features that Cash App Taxes offers is an opportunity to file federal and state returns for free. Another beneficial feature it provides is a free audit defense process.

Free state and federal returns

Cash App Taxes offers one free federal and state tax return per account. You can elect to file a federal return by itself, but you cannot file a state return by itself. To file a state return, you must file federal taxes through Cash App Taxes. Once you finish filling out these forms, Cash App Taxes allows you to digitally e-file your taxes with the IRS or print the filled-out tax documents and send physical copies.

Tax refunds resulting from the returns can be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you as a check. You can also receive your return through your Cash App account; through this route, you may receive your return up to six days faster.

Free audit defense

Cash App Taxes will defend you for free if the IRS audits you after filing a return through its software. Cash App Taxes has teamed up with Tax Protection Plus, LLC, allowing you to join the Protection Plus Audit Assistance Membership Program if you are audited.

Membership in the Protection Plus Audit Assistance Membership Program includes:

Consultation

Document review

Written correspondence with tax authorities

Tax debt resolution options

Aid regarding identity theft

Tax Protection Plus will aid you for one year beginning on the date that the tax authority accepts your tax return. Be advised that some audits can go as far as five years back, so this service may not be available when you need it.

Tax filing support

Cash App Taxes Support provides a helpful, searchable database of tax questions and answers, such as how to track your tax refund. If you can’t find an answer to your question, you can contact customer support by chat or phone to get personalized help. (In some cases, such as searching for how to file back taxes, you won’t find an answer because Cash App Taxes doesn’t offer the service.)

Cash App Tax Software Pricing

Cash App Taxes is free to file one federal and one state return with the app download, installation and registration. Unlike its competitors, Cash App Taxes does not offer paid upgrades, include hidden fees or take money out of the filer’s tax refund.

Cash App Tax Software Financial Stability

Cash App and Cash App Taxes are owned by Block, Inc. Both Standard and Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch gave Block, Inc. a rating of BB, indicating that it is stable but speculative. Moody’s rated Block, Inc. similarly, considering it speculative and giving it a Ba2 rating. This rating implies there is some credit risk, but the average user should not be concerned.

Cash App Tax Software Accessibility

Cash App Taxes is accessible to anyone with a mobile device or tablet that installs Cash App and creates an account. You can use Cash App Taxes to file your taxes even if you have rental property income, freelance income, retirement distributions or health savings accounts.

Availability

Cash App Taxes is available to anyone with a Cash App account. Anyone can use Cash App Taxes to file one federal and state tax return. However, Cash App Taxes can e-file taxes in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The following states don’t have an income tax:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

New Hampshire and Tennessee do not have an income tax on salary and wages. Instead, these states tax interest and dividend income. Cash App Taxes does not support e-filing for the state of Montana.

Contact information

You can contact Cash App Taxes in a variety of ways:

In-app support – Chat with a representative

– Chat with a representative Phone – 1-800-969-1940 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. EST)

– 1-800-969-1940 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. EST) Social media – Instagram (@cashapp), Twitter (@cashapp, @cashsupport), TikTok (@cashapp), Twitch, Reddit, Facebook

– Instagram (@cashapp), Twitter (@cashapp, @cashsupport), TikTok (@cashapp), Twitch, Reddit, Facebook Mail – Cash App, 1455 Market Street Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94103

User experience

Cash App Taxes provides users with a simple and efficient way to complete tax returns. Pages load quickly, and users can navigate through questions using the Yes, No, Back and Continue buttons. While filling out tax forms, users can view their completed forms in PDF format at any point in the process. Users can also easily navigate back to the Cash App Taxes homepage anytime.

Cash App Tax Software Customer Satisfaction

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website lists mostly negative reviews for Cash App. It averages 1.09 out of 5 stars. Trustpilot’s reviews of Cash App were also low, rating 1.2 out of 5 stars. Online reviews from customers were mixed. Many negative customer reviews referenced lousy customer service. Positive reviews referenced the ease of filing a simple return with the free tax software.

Cash App Tax Software FAQ

How does the Cash App tax filing process work?

After creating an account, Cash App Taxes will prompt users with questions about their tax situation. Cash App Taxes will create a personalized experience based on those answers, and users will only see the sections they need to fill out. The tax filing process with Cash App Taxes takes just a few minutes to complete.

Is Cash App suitable for filers with complicated tax situations?

Cash App Taxes is not the best choice for filers with complicated tax situations and is better suited for filers with simple tax returns. Cash App Taxes offers limited support and professional expertise. Filers with complex tax situations may be better-served filing elsewhere.

Is Cash App safe to use for filing taxes?

Cash App Taxes is a safe way to file your taxes. It adheres to the security, privacy and business standards set by the IRS and is federally required to protect your tax data. Cash App Taxes also supports two-factor authentication for additional security.

How We Evaluated Cash App Tax Software

We evaluated Cash App Taxes by analyzing its features in contrast with its competitors in the tax software industry. Our criteria for reviewing Cash App Taxes included:

Rates: We looked at how Cash App Taxes compared with other tax applications in terms of pricing.

Third-party ratings: We consulted reliable third-party sites such as BBB, Moody’s, S&P and Fitch ratings to understand better how the company functions.

Customer reviews: We considered customer reviews on sites like BBB, Trustpilot and others to understand how well Cash App Taxes is received by its customer base.

Offerings: We examined which features, guarantees and services Cash App Taxes offers its customers.

We also made sure that Cash App Taxes is a legitimate application with features that may assist you when filing taxes.

Summary of Money’s Cash App Tax Software Review

With multiple guarantees and free audit defense, filers with straightforward tax situations may find Cash App Taxes appealing.

If you can complete your return with little direction from customer support representatives and only need to file in one state, Cash App Taxes is a great option for your simple return.

