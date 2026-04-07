Casey's General Stores To Join S&P 500

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores Inc.(CASY), an S&P MidCap 400 constituent, will replace Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Affiliates of Blackstone Inc.(BX) and TPG Global will buy Hologic in a deal, which is expected to be completed on or about April 7.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.(DOCN), an S&P SmallCap 600 constituent, will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400.

Further, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.

These changes will take effect from April 9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.