Casey's (CASY) Details New Strategic Plan, Up 27.3% in a Year

Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s CASY business operating model, omnichannel capabilities, enhanced customer reach and private-label offerings reinforce its position in the industry. The company remains committed to enriching guests’ experience. In the latest development, Casey’s has unveiled a three-year strategic plan, which is focused on enhancing footprint, convenience and restaurant quality food to further differentiate the company from other players and competitors.



This strategic plan mainly revolves around five major initiatives, including store expansion, acceleration of food business, operational efficiency, community-first culture and financial strength. To further detail the initiatives, we note that CASY will continue to expand its footprint to stores in proper locations with the right products to cater to the guests’ needs.



Through organic growth and acquisitions, it targets the addition of 350 stores by the fiscal 2026 end. Regarding its food business, the company looks to elevate its food offerings to meet guests’ needs as well as offer exclusive menu options. The company will also expand its private label offerings, with over 300 affordable snack and beverage options. It will also offer personalized ways to engage with guests via digital technology, with a refreshed Rewards platform.



Management will focus on operational improvements along with the decline in costs through data-driven decision-making. The company is also implementing digital store tools for team members and guests to boost speed and decrease operating costs. In the next three years, Casey’s aims to build a culture which will drive performance and surpass guests’ expectations. We note that this strategic plan is a continuation of the accelerated growth, with the target of increasing EBITDA at an 8-10% compound annual growth rate.

What’s More?

Casey’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise efficiency, inventory management, along with data analytics, position it well for growth. The company has been strengthening pizza promotions for guests seeking meal solutions and enhancing breakfast lineups. It has been increasing the penetration of private brands. Casey’s acquisition of Buchanan Energy, known for its Bucky’s Convenience Stores, Circle K and Pilot Corporation, has diversified its product offerings and strengthened its competitive edge.



Further, Casey's has successfully integrated digital technologies, such as mobile apps and online ordering capabilities, to create a seamless shopping experience for customers. The company's strategic focus on price and product optimization, along with efforts to contain costs and improve distribution efficiency, has been instrumental in driving sales and expanding profit margins.



Casey's Rewards program has exceeded 6.5 million members, indicating a strong customer response. Additionally, the company has expanded its delivery capabilities by partnering with DoorDash and Uber Eats. Speaking of its store-expansion strategy, the company constructed 34 new stores and acquired 47 stores during fiscal 2023. Casey's expects to add approximately 110 stores in fiscal 2024.



Such strengths have aided this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company to increase 27.3% in a year’s span, outperforming the industry’s 23.1% growth.

Other Solid Picks in Retail

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, American Eagle Outfitters AEO and Stitch Fix SFIX.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 3.4% and 732%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. ANF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average.



American Eagle Outfitters, a casual apparel, accessories and footwear retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AEO delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.2% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Stitch Fix, the lifestyle apparel and accessories retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 9.6%, from the year-ago reported figure.

