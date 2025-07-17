Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Initiates Remarketing of $29 Million Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Casella Waste Systems will remarket $29 million in solid waste disposal bonds on August 1, 2025, following a planned redemption.

Quiver AI Summary

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has announced the remarketing of $29 million in Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds previously issued by the Finance Authority of Maine. The bonds, originally totaling $30 million, will see $1 million redeemed by Casella on August 1, 2025, with the remaining $29 million remarketed at that time. This remarketing will occur as the bonds' current interest rate periods expire, and the new bonds, classified as Series 2015R-3, will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers. The bonds are not general obligations or debts of the State of Maine and are secured by Casella’s subsidiaries. While Casella expects to complete the remarketing, there are no guarantees due to market conditions and other uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Casella Waste Systems is taking proactive steps to manage its debt by commencing the remarketing of $29.0 million in Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds, which can potentially lower interest costs and improve cash flow.

The planned redemption of $1.0 million of the Bonds indicates an effort by Casella to reduce its overall debt burden, reflecting a commitment to financial prudence.

The remarketing strategy allows Casella to adjust the interest rate for a new period, potentially optimizing its financing conditions based on current market dynamics.

Potential Negatives

The remarketing of the Bonds is subject to market conditions, which introduces uncertainty and potential risk for Casella in completing the transaction.

There is no assurance that the remarketing or redemption of the Bonds will be completed, indicating potential financial instability or challenges for the company.

The forward-looking statements regarding the remarketing process include multiple risks and uncertainties, suggesting a lack of confidence in achieving financial goals related to the Bonds.

FAQ

What bonds is Casella Waste Systems remarketing?

Casella is remarketing $29.0 million of Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds issued by the Finance Authority of Maine.

When will the bond remarketing take place?

The remarketing of the Bonds is expected to take place on August 1, 2025.

Who can purchase the Remarketed Bonds?

The Remarketed Bonds are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A.

Are the Bonds guaranteed by Casella's subsidiaries?

Yes, the Bonds are guaranteed by substantially all of Casella's subsidiaries as per the loan agreement terms.

What risks are associated with the bond remarketing?

The remarketing involves risks such as market conditions and Casella's ability to fulfill closing conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CWST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,363 shares for an estimated $4,001,256 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,060 shares for an estimated $1,916,417 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,083 shares for an estimated $676,806 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,669 shares for an estimated $428,763 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,525 shares for an estimated $281,712 .

. KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,324 shares for an estimated $148,818 .

. SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 774 shares for an estimated $85,660 .

. BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $20,462

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CWST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWST forecast page.

$CWST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 James Schumm from TD Cowen set a target price of $130.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $129.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $113.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



RUTLAND, Vt., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“



Casella



”) (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today announced that it has commenced the remarketing of $29.0 million aggregate principal amount of Finance Authority of Maine (the “



Issuer



”) Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds (Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Project) Series 2015R-1 issued on August 27, 2015 and Series 2015R-2 issued on April 2, 2018 (collectively, the “



Bonds



”). The Bonds were originally issued in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million. It is expected that $1.0 million of the aggregate principal amount of Bonds will be redeemed by Casella on August 1, 2025, and the remaining $29.0 million of the aggregate principal amount of Bonds (the “



Remarketed Bonds



”) will be remarketed on such date.





The Bonds have a final maturity of August 1, 2035. Pursuant to the indenture under which the Bonds were offered (the “



Indenture



”), the interest rate periods under which the Bonds were previously issued are expiring on July 31, 2025, and accordingly, Casella expects that the Remarketed Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender and will be remarketed on August 1, 2025 at a new interest rate for a new interest rate period commencing on August 1, 2025. The Bonds have been guaranteed by substantially all of Casella’s subsidiaries, as required pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement pursuant to which the Issuer loaned the proceeds of the Bonds to Casella. The Bonds are not a general obligation of the Issuer and do not constitute an indebtedness of or a charge against the general credit of the Issuer. The Bonds are not a debt of the State of Maine and are payable solely from amounts received from Casella under the terms of the Indenture. The remarketing and redemption is expected to become effective on August 1, 2025, and the Remarketed Bonds are anticipated to be sold and designated as a single bond identified as Series 2015R-3.





The Remarketed Bonds are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”). The interest rate period, interest rate and timing of the remarketing of the Remarketed Bonds will depend upon market conditions and other factors, and there can be no assurance that the remarketing or redemption will be completed. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Bonds, nor shall there be any sale of the Bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, among others, the statements regarding the remarketing of the Remarketed Bonds, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which Casella operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Casella cannot guarantee that the remarketing or redemption of the Bonds will be completed, that the Bond proceeds will be available or applied as expected or that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in Casella’s forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things: market conditions and Casella’s ability to consummate the remarketing of the Remarketed Bonds, the receipt of all necessary consents and the satisfaction of all other closing conditions with respect to the remarketing of the Remarketed Bonds, as well as additional risks and uncertainties detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Casella’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings that Casella periodically makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Casella will be able to complete the remarketing or redemption of the Bonds on the anticipated terms, or at all. Casella undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact









Investors:







Brian Butler





Vice President of Investor Relations





(802) 855-4070







Media:







Jeff Weld





Vice President of Communications





(802) 772-2234





http://www.casella.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.