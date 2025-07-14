Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Mountain State Waste Expanding Geographic Footprint in West Virginia

Casella Waste Systems announces acquisition of Mountain State Waste, expanding its services and geographic footprint in multiple states.

Quiver AI Summary

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has announced its agreement to acquire the assets of Mountain State Waste, a company that offers waste collection services across parts of West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The acquisition, anticipated to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals, will enable Casella to expand its geographic footprint and access new markets. The deal is expected to generate around $30 million in annual revenues. Casella's Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming the Mountain State Waste team and highlighted the acquisition’s alignment with the company's strategy for disciplined growth. The founders of Mountain State Waste will contribute to enhancing service offerings and infrastructure investment in these new markets.

Potential Positives

Casella Waste Systems will acquire Mountain State Waste, expanding its geographic footprint into West Virginia and adjacent regions, which positions the company for future growth opportunities.

The acquisition is projected to generate approximately $30 million in annualized revenues, enhancing Casella's financial performance.

Mountain State Waste has a strong reputation for reliable service and community engagement, which aligns with Casella’s strategy of disciplined growth and community involvement.

J.P. Phillips, one of the founders of Mountain State Waste, will join the Casella team, bringing valuable expertise to enhance service offerings and infrastructure investments in the new markets.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition is contingent upon regulatory approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission, which introduces uncertainty and could potentially delay or derail the transaction.

The forward-looking statements indicate that the company may not fully realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition, citing various risks such as operational cost savings and market factors that are outside its control.

The company explicitly notes potential discrepancies between projected and actual financial results, suggesting a lack of guaranteed success from this acquisition.

FAQ

What acquisition did Casella Waste Systems announce?

Casella Waste Systems announced the acquisition of Mountain State Waste's assets.

When is the acquisition expected to close?

The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

What services does Mountain State Waste provide?

Mountain State Waste offers residential, commercial, and industrial waste collection services across multiple states.

What are the expected annual revenues from the acquired business?

The acquired business is expected to generate approximately $30 million in annualized revenues.

How does this acquisition benefit Casella’s strategy?

This acquisition aligns with Casella's strategy of disciplined growth by expanding its geographic footprint into adjacent markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CWST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,363 shares for an estimated $4,001,256 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,060 shares for an estimated $1,916,417 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,083 shares for an estimated $676,806 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,669 shares for an estimated $428,763 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,525 shares for an estimated $281,712 .

. KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,324 shares for an estimated $148,818 .

. SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 774 shares for an estimated $85,660 .

. BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $20,462

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CWST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWST forecast page.

$CWST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 James Schumm from TD Cowen set a target price of $130.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $129.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $113.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



RUTLAND, Vt., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company (the “Company”), today announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of the assets of Mountain State Waste. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals.





Mountain State Waste provides residential, commercial, and industrial waste collection services across North Central and Southwestern West Virginia and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The acquisition includes multiple hauling operations and a transfer station, providing Casella with adjacent geographic expansion into the franchise markets of West Virginia and opening new areas for future growth. The acquired business is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues.





“We are looking forward to welcoming the Mountain State Waste team and their customers to Casella,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “This acquisition aligns well with our strategy of disciplined growth, expanding our geographic footprint into adjacent markets with attractive characteristics. Mountain State Waste has excelled operating in the franchise markets of West Virginia and has built a strong reputation for reliable service and community engagement, and we look forward to building on that legacy.”





“We would like to thank founders Randie Lawson and J.P. Phillips for building a successful company and are excited by J.P.’s decision to join the Casella team to help realize opportunities to further enhance service offerings, invest in infrastructure, and support the communities in the new markets we now serve,” Casella added.







About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.







Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition; and the anticipated impact of this acquisition on the Company’s business and future financial and operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “will,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.





Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the transaction is subject to approval by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the Company may not fully recognize the expected strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition due to an inability to recognize operational cost savings, market factors, landfill internalization benefits, or due to competitive, economic or other factors outside its control which may impact revenue and costs.





There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.





The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investors:







Brian J. Butler





Vice President of Investor Relations





(802) 855-4070







Media:







Jeff Weld





Vice President of Communications





(802) 772-2234







http://www.casella.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.