Casella Waste Systems To Acquire Mountain State Waste

(RTTNews) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), a waste management company, Monday said that it has agreed to acquire Mountain State Waste, a provider of waste collection services across North Central and Southwestern West Virginia and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition, scheduled to close in the fourth quarter, is estimated to generate revenues of about $30 million a year.

"This acquisition aligns well with our strategy of disciplined growth, expanding our geographic footprint into adjacent markets with attractive characteristics. Mountain State Waste has excelled operating in the franchise markets of West Virginia and has built a strong reputation for reliable service and community engagement, and we look forward to building on that legacy," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.