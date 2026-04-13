The Case for and Against Buying Ford Right Now

Key Points

Investors will immediately focus on how cheap Ford shares are, which supports a hefty dividend yield.

The nature of the auto sector generally leads to super-thin margins, something this business knows all too well.

Ford's long-term track record of shareholder returns isn’t encouraging, providing a glimpse of what the future will bring.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

After a terrific performance in 2025 that saw its share price jump 33%, Ford (NYSE: F) is off to a slow start this year. Shares are down 8% in 2026 (as of April 10). The drop appears to have been caused by the onset of the Middle East conflict in late February, as investors began to consider the impact of higher gas prices.

Ford is an industry heavyweight that deserves attention on both sides of the aisle. Continue reading to learn about the bull and bear cases for buying this Detroit automotive stock right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The stock's valuation and dividend yield are appealing

The S&P 500 index, the most popular benchmark, trades at a level that gives it a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.1. Compared to this, Ford is in bargain territory. The carmaker's shares trade at a forward P/E multiple of 8. There might be no louder bull argument than this.

If Ford can close the gap even halfway with the S&P 500's valuation, investors are looking at 82% upside. This is just from improving market sentiment. Of course, there is no guarantee of this happening.

Ford currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15. Since the valuation is so low, the dividend yield is hefty, sitting at 4.95% right now. This adds to the bull case. The high yield can be an attractive value proposition for investors who want to generate passive income from their holdings.

Ford's bear case highlights the nature of the industry

The bear case, which provides an explanation against buying Ford stock, is more convincing. What follows won't make investors optimistic that market sentiment toward the company can actually improve in a sustainable way.

Consider Ford's profitability. In the past decade, the business has averaged an operating margin of 1.9%. This is wildly disappointing when you consider all the companies out there with much stronger earnings power. Ford is a very capital-intensive operation, and competition is extreme (making it hard to stand out from the crowd). This doesn't support expanding margins and return on invested capital over time.

Cyclicality is another negative characteristic. By being heavily exposed to the shifting winds of the broader economy, Ford's demand and sales can fluctuate. This puts the already low profitability at risk of turning into sizable losses without warning, which can lead to the dividend being temporarily suspended. The previously mentioned bull case isn't as robust anymore.

And we can't ignore Ford's track record from the perspective of investors. In the past decade, the stock has generated a total return of 63%. The S&P 500 index's total return of 295% ran circles around Ford. Over the next decade and beyond, this trend will probably continue.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.