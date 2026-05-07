Cascades Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$39 million, or C$0.38 per share. This compares with C$7 million, or C$0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cascades Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$7 million or C$0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to C$1.125 billion from C$1.154 billion last year.

Cascades Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$39 Mln. vs. C$7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.38 vs. C$0.07 last year. -Revenue: C$1.125 Bln vs. C$1.154 Bln last year.

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