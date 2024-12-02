Cascade Copper Expands with New Mineral Acquisitions

Cascade Copper Corp. (TSE:CASC) has released an update.

Cascade Copper Corp. has issued shares and warrants as part of its commitments to acquire the Bendor and Fire Mountain properties in British Columbia. The company aims to explore and potentially develop these mineral-rich sites. This move underscores Cascade Copper’s strategic focus on expanding its portfolio of exploration projects.

