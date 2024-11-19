Casa Holdings Announces Resignation of Financial Controller

Casa Holdings Limited (SG:C04) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Casa Holdings Limited announced the resignation of their Group Financial Controller, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Nhuan, effective December 31, 2024. The company clarified that her departure is not linked to any financial reporting issues, and they are actively seeking her replacement. The Board expressed gratitude for Ms. Nguyen’s contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into SG:C04 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.