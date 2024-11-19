News & Insights

Casa Holdings Announces Resignation of Financial Controller

November 19, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Casa Holdings Limited (SG:C04) has released an update.

Casa Holdings Limited announced the resignation of their Group Financial Controller, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Nhuan, effective December 31, 2024. The company clarified that her departure is not linked to any financial reporting issues, and they are actively seeking her replacement. The Board expressed gratitude for Ms. Nguyen’s contributions during her tenure.

