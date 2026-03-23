Carver Bancorp Appoints Lisa Robinson Smith As CFO

(RTTNews) - Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) announced on Monday, the appointment of Lisa Robinson Smith as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Christina Maier, who has retired. Robinson Smith had served as deputy chief financial officer since June 2020.

Robinson Smith previously served as managing director and head of financial planning and analysis at Guggenheim Investments, where she supported more than $200 billion in assets under management, and also held roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARV is currently trading at $1.47, up $0.01 or 0.68 percent on the OTC Markets.

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