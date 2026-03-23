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CARV

Carver Bancorp Appoints Lisa Robinson Smith As CFO

March 23, 2026 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) announced on Monday, the appointment of Lisa Robinson Smith as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Christina Maier, who has retired. Robinson Smith had served as deputy chief financial officer since June 2020.

Robinson Smith previously served as managing director and head of financial planning and analysis at Guggenheim Investments, where she supported more than $200 billion in assets under management, and also held roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARV is currently trading at $1.47, up $0.01 or 0.68 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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