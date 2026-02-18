CARVANA CO. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - CARVANA CO. (CVNA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $857 million, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.0% to $5.603 billion from $3.547 billion last year.

CARVANA CO. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $857 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.22 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $5.603 Bln vs. $3.547 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.