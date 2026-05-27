Cartesian Secures $150M Financing To Advance Autoimmune Cell Therapy

(RTTNews) - Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) has entered into a credit facility agreement with K2 HealthVentures worth up to $150 million, securing an initial $50 million tranche that extends its cash runway into 2028 and supports preparations for the commercial launch of its lead therapy, Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis and myositis.

Strengthening Financial Flexibility

The financing provides Cartesian with long-term capital to accelerate clinical programs and pre-launch activities. With the initial $50 million, the company now expects to fund operations through 2028, giving it room to complete pivotal trials, regulatory filings, and early commercialization. Morgan Stanley acted as sole structuring agent for the transaction.

Clinical Milestone Ahead

The company expects topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis in the first quarter of 2027, with a biologics license application (BLA) filing planned for mid-2027. Beyond AURORA, Cartesian is advancing:

-TRITON, designed to evaluate Descartes-08 in which readouts include Phase 2 TRITON data in myositis, anticipated in the first half of 2027.

-HELIOS, focused on pediatric patients. The study explores Descartes-08, in juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM), with Phase 1/2 data anticipated in the first half of 2027.

Outpatient CAR-T Innovation

Descartes-08 is an autologous CAR-T therapy targeting BCMA, designed for outpatient administration without preconditioning chemotherapy. Prior studies have shown deep and durable responses after a single course of therapy. The therapy has received Orphan Drug Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation for MG and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of juvenile dermatomyositis.

Leadership Transition

Chief Medical Officer Miloš Miljkovic will step down for personal reasons, with Peter Traber, MD, continuing to oversee clinical development and regulatory preparations.

RNAC has traded between $5.60 and $15.57 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $6.45, down 4.44%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $6.66, up 3.26%.

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