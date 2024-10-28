Carter’s price target lowered to $53 from $54 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Carter’s (CRI) to $53 from $54 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Following Q3 results, the firm is increasing its FY24 EPS view by 37c to $5.15 to reflect the Q3 beat, but is lowering its FY25 EPS forecast by 25c to $4.75 to reflect a lower margin forecast, telling investors that the firm expects margin headwinds will persist into next year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.