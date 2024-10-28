News & Insights

Carter’s price target lowered to $53 from $54 at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Carter’s (CRI) to $53 from $54 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Following Q3 results, the firm is increasing its FY24 EPS view by 37c to $5.15 to reflect the Q3 beat, but is lowering its FY25 EPS forecast by 25c to $4.75 to reflect a lower margin forecast, telling investors that the firm expects margin headwinds will persist into next year.

