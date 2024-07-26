Carters Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.64 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $23.87 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.6 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $564.43 million from $600.20 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $27.64 Mln. vs. $23.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $564.43 Mln vs. $600.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10-$1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $735 Mln-$755 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.60-$5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $2.785 Bln-$2.825 Bl

