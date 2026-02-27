Carters Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $64.22 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $61.52 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.2 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $925.45 million from $859.71 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.22 Mln. vs. $61.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $925.45 Mln vs. $859.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.