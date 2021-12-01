Carter's (CRI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.49, changing hands as low as $98.78 per share. Carter's Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.50 per share, with $116.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.