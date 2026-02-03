Carter's (CRI) Price Target Increased by 10.60% to 34.07

The average one-year price target for Carter's (NYSE:CRI) has been revised to $34.07 / share. This is an increase of 10.60% from the prior estimate of $30.80 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.41% from the latest reported closing price of $36.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 22.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.08%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 48,548K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWWM holds 5,900K shares representing 16.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 30.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 17.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,171K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,515K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,350K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 6.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,350K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 72.34% over the last quarter.

