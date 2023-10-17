CART vs. DASH: Which Stock Can Deliver More Returns?

In this piece, I evaluated two food delivery stocks, Instacart (NASDAQ:CART), also known as Maplebear Inc., and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), using TipRanks' comparison tool to determine which stock can deliver better returns. A closer look reveals that at current valuations, Instacart is too cheap to pass up, while DoorDash may be grossly overvalued.

Instacart is a grocery delivery and pick-up service accessible via a mobile app and website, while DoorDash operates an online food delivery platform, mostly serving restaurants, although it also holds 60% of the convenience delivery market.

Instacart stock is down 17% since its initial public offering in September, losing almost all of its IPO gains on the second day of trading. On the other hand, DoorDash stock is up 57% year-to-date and 62% over the last 12 months. The company went public in December 2020.

With such a dramatic difference in stock-price performance, it makes sense that one of these companies is profitable while the other is not. However, what is a surprise is that DoorDash is the one losing money — despite its skyrocketing share price.

Since DoorDash is unprofitable, we'll use both companies' price-to-sales (P/S) ratios to compare their valuations and analyze them relative to their peers. For comparison, the consumer services industry is trading at a P/S of 2.1, slightly below its three-year average of 2.4.

Instacart (NASDAQ:CART)

At a P/S of 2.4, Instacart is trading in line with the consumer services industry's three-year average. Unfortunately, its stock has plummeted since the IPO, but a review of the company's fundamentals reveals a rare buy-the-dip opportunity, making a bullish view seem appropriate.

One of the big concerns for Instacart is that it soared high during the pandemic when people were forced to stay home but still needed groceries. However, what's important to realize is that the company is continuing to grow, even as many other pandemic-era winners have seen their sales and profits evaporate.

Instacart recorded almost 600% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, although its sales growth slowed to 24% in 2021 before jumping to 39% in 2022. Meanwhile, the company has continued to improve its net income margins, becoming profitable on an annual basis in 2022 for the first time.

Instacart's net income margins have improved from -248% in 2019 to -5% in 2020, -4% in 2021, and 17% in 2022. For the last 12 months, the company recorded a very healthy net income margin of 25.7%. Meanwhile, Instacart has total debt of only $43 million.

In short, it seems like most of Wall Street is missing the boat on Instacart at current price levels. Even if Instacart's sales growth slows in the near term, its ultra-low valuation leaves plenty of room for the stock to rise again, even if it takes some time for this bull thesis to play out.

What is the Price Target for CART Stock?

Instacart has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $35.58, the average Instacart stock price target implies upside potential of 45.6%.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

At a P/S of 3.9, DoorDash is trading at a sizable premium to its industry and Instacart. However, its soaring stock price, lack of profitability, and high volumes of insider sales suggest a bearish view might be appropriate.

Insiders have unloaded $5 million worth of DoorDash shares over the last three months via "Informative" Sells, and many other recent trades were Auto-Sell transactions worth much more. All this selling has helped drag the stock down 10% over the last three months and signals that insiders may feel the company is fully valued.

Auto-Sell transactions are often due to insiders' pre-set trading plans, which allow them to establish prices at which to automatically sell the company's stock so that they can avoid allegations of trading on insider-only information. A large number of Auto-Sell transactions suggests insiders don't expect the stock to rise any further from those prices, indicating that DoorDash may not have any more upside in the near term.

The company's lack of profitability is also a concern, especially given how high its stock price has flown this year. DoorDash is an example of the growth-at-any-cost mindset. While its revenue jumped by 226% year over year in 2020, 69% in 2021, and 35% in 2022, profitability remains just out of reach.

DoorDash's net income margin has improved, but not enough to make it profitable. Thus, while the company generated $7.7 billion in sales over the last 12 months, its net income margin remained at -16.5%.

The company's operating expenses have continued to climb over the last few years, rising from $2 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4 billion in 2022 and $4.6 billion over the last 12 months. In short, the larger scale isn't doing anything to improve DoorDash's profitability, which may lead to questions about whether it can ever be profitable.

What is the Price Target for DASH Stock?

DoorDash has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, 11 Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $99.19, the average DoorDash stock price target implies upside potential of 30.3%.

Conclusion: Bullish on CART, Bearish on DASH

At its current valuation, Instacart is simply too cheap to pass up. However, DoorDash appears grossly overvalued for a company that might never become profitable without major cost-cutting measures and changes to its business model.

