CART or CHWY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Commerce stocks have likely encountered both Maplebear (CART) and Chewy (CHWY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Maplebear has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Chewy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CART's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CART currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.02, while CHWY has a forward P/E of 26.72. We also note that CART has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.

Another notable valuation metric for CART is its P/B ratio of 3.19. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CHWY has a P/B of 30.02.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CART's Value grade of B and CHWY's Value grade of D.

CART sticks out from CHWY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CART is the better option right now.

