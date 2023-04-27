CarShield extended car warranty contracts offer several features not always provided by its competitors, including a monthly payment plan, affordable deductibles, a cancellation option, free roadside assistance, towing and rental car reimbursement. Regardless of your vehicle’s type and age, you’ll likely find a CarShield plan that meets your needs and fits your budget.

This CarShield review looks at the offerings, pricing, claim process and reported customer satisfaction to help determine if this company is a good fit for your budget and vehicle.

Best for month-to-month coverage

While some extended car warranty companies require that you purchase a plan for a specified term, CarShield allows you to pay for month-to-month coverage, allowing you to change your plan or cancel at any time. It offers affordable monthly rates, typically from $99 to $129 depending on your vehicle, plan type and deductible, and is cheaper than many competitors.

Saving on your auto insurance can help cover the cost of an extended car warranty. Consider getting quotes from the companies featured on our list of the best cheap car insurance to see if you can find savings with another insurer.

CarShield extended warranty pros and cons

Pros

Many levels of coverage offered

Offers 24/7 roadside assistance

Low deductibles

Cons

Unwanted marketing communications

Contracts aren't transferable to other vehicles

Negative customer and BBB ratings

Pros explained

The following CarShield features stand out among many of its competitors:

Many levels of coverage offered

CarShield offers five different auto plans to fill the needs of most car owners, as well as plans for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The most comprehensive plan covers much of what you get from a factory warranty. You can also choose one of the four plans that provide coverage for major and minor vehicle parts, such as engine, transmission, air conditioning and more.

Offers 24/7 roadside assistance

Every CarShield plan includes round-the-clock roadside protection: towing, emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery and winching. Additionally, for covered breakdowns, CarShield provides up to $100 per day reimbursement for car rental or $60 per day for rideshare costs.

While some coverage aspects of CarShield plans aren’t accessible until 30 days after signing up, roadside protection is available right away.

Low deductibles

CarShield plans have a deductible of $0, $50, $100 or $200 per month. Like with auto insurance, the lower your CarShield deductible, the higher the monthly cost of your plan.

Cons explained

A few CarShield cons to carefully consider before purchasing a plan include:

Unwanted marketing communications

In online reviews, many consumers have mentioned the company’s too-frequent phone calls and emails. Some complaints are from people who have never been CarShield customers, but others are from previous customers. However, you can also expect to receive CarShield ads as a customer. CarShield states on its website that customers “may receive additional advertisements.”

Contracts aren’t transferable to other vehicles

Many CarShield contracts are transferable to a new owner if you sell your car, but you can’t transfer your contract to a different vehicle that you own. Instead, you must purchase a separate plan for any other vehicle.

Negative customer and BBB ratings

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating for CarShield is currently an “F,” and it has an alert issued for the company regarding a pattern of consumer complaints. Common CarShield complaints include denials and delays in claim processing, poor customer service and delays in policy cancellation requests.

CarShield extended warranty plans/offerings

CarShield offers five vehicle plans and a few plans for motorcycles and ATVs. Below, you’ll find a description of each plan’s coverage, but before purchasing any extended warranty plan, you should determine actual coverage as outlined in your plan contract.

To prevent coverage of preexisting conditions, CarShield has a waiting period for all plans between when you purchase the contract and when you can make a claim. A typical CarShield waiting period is 30 days and 1,000 miles or 90 days and 200 miles before you can get reimbursed for a repair. Be sure to check the Declarations Page of your contract for details.

Diamond

The Diamond plan is the most comprehensive CarShield coverage. It covers much of what a manufacturer’s new car warranty covers, including:

Engine (gas or diesel)

Transmission (automatic or standard)

Drive axle and transfer case

Cooling system: Radiator, water pump and housings

Radiator, water pump and housings Air conditioning

Fuel delivery system, fuel injector and fuel pump

Steering, suspension and brake system

Electrical and wiring harness

Instrument cluster, GPS and factory audio

Starter and alternator

Power windows

Water pump and radiator

Audio center: Manufacturer-installed standalone radios, CD players, graphic equalizers

Manufacturer-installed standalone radios, CD players, graphic equalizers Roadside protection

Trip interruption and rental/alternative transportation

Breakdown coverage is effective either 30 days and 1,000 miles after signup or 90 days and 200 miles. However, roadside protection is available immediately.

Platinum

According to CarShield, the Platinum plan is a good option for higher-mileage vehicles, as it covers everything included in the Diamond plan except the wiring harness. Roadside protection is included in this plan.

Gold

The Gold plan covers most major and minor vehicle parts of the Diamond plan. However, the Gold plan doesn’t cover the brake system, electrical components, wiring harness, steering, suspension, emissions or instrument cluster. Roadside protection is included in this plan, too.

Silver

Silver is CarShield’s most affordable plan. Plan coverage includes the lubricated parts of your engine, the transmission, the drive axle, seals and gaskets, the transfer case and the water pump. Roadside protection (with no waiting period) is also included.

Aluminum

CarShield created the Aluminum plan to cover electrical and computer-related repairs, such as the engine control module, navigation, starter and alternator. With this plan, you won’t get coverage of the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, fuel injector, fuel pump or emissions. This plan also includes roadside assistance, which is effective immediately after signing up.

Motorcycle and ATV

You can choose from a few CarShield motorcycle and ATV plans. Depending on the plan, your bike or ATV may be covered for the following:

Engine and transmission

Drive axle

Primary drive assembly

Fuel delivery: Injector, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator

Injector, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator Cooling system: Water pump, radiator, etc.

Steering, suspension and brake system

Electrical (alternator, starter, wiring harness, etc.)

Steering

Suspension

Gauges: Speedometer, temperature, etc.

Speedometer, temperature, etc. Seals, sealing boots and gaskets

Electronic high-tech: Engine control module, factory-installed alarm system, etc.

Engine control module, factory-installed alarm system, etc. Roadside assistance

CarShield extended car warranty pricing

Wondering how much an extended warranty will cost is comparable to thinking about how much is car insurance going to cost. Your cost depends on several factors, and you’ll have a monthly payment and a deductible.

A CarShield plan cost is based on the make, model, mileage, condition, repair history and age of your vehicle and possibly where you live since extended warranty rules vary from state to state. You can typically expect to pay between $99 and $129 per month depending on your car, your chosen CarShield plan and the plan deductible.

Your monthly plan may include a surcharge if you use your vehicle to provide ride-share or delivery services. You may also pay a monthly surcharge if your car is titled as salvaged or branded or is a commercial vehicle.

The diamond and platinum plans have a $0 deductible, but other plans have a deductible of $50, 100 or $200. The lower your deductible, the higher your monthly plan payment.

CarShield extended car warranty financial stability

There are a lot of extended car warranty companies these days, and you want peace of mind that the one you choose will be around for a while. CarShield has been in business since 2005 and has an annual revenue of more than $100 million. According to the CarShield website, it has sold more than 2 million vehicle extended warranties.

CarShield extended car warranty accessibility

CarShield doesn’t cover all vehicles. The following provides general CarShield availability, how to contact CarShield if you’d like a quote and what you can expect from the CarShield claims process if your purchase a plan.

Availability

CarShield covers new and used vehicles, including pre-owned cars. You don’t have to be the original owner to get CarShield coverage. Depending on your car’s mileage, condition and age, your vehicle may be eligible for CarShield coverage, or it may only be eligible for a limited plan for a specific number of years or miles. But your car will likely qualify for CarShield coverage unless you have an older or high-mileage vehicle.

Contact information

You can get a CarShield quote by submitting the form on the CarShield website or by phone. The CarShield phone number for quotes is 1-800-588-8501. You can also contact CarShield customer service via the chat feature on the website.

User experience

Getting CarShield plan quotes is as simple as submitting your vehicle information via the CarShield website or calling a CarShield representative. Once CarShield has determined your vehicle’s eligibility, it will provide you with quotes and contract details for its various plans. The contract will outline all plan coverages and exclusions, the monthly cost, deductible and length of coverage. The contract will also outline any vehicle maintenance requirements you must meet to ensure coverage.

If you purchase a CarShield extended warranty, you will have a waiting period defined in your contract, often 30 days and 1,000 miles or 90 days and 200 miles, during which you can’t get reimbursed for any repairs. However, after the CarShield waiting period, if you need to file a claim, you can do so on the CarShield website, via the CarShield app or by calling 1-800-531-1925 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT.

The typical claims process is as follows:

Any time you suspect your car may need a repair, start the claim process by contacting CarShield online or by phone.

Take your vehicle to a plan-approved repair facility and provide them with your CarShield contract. The repair shop will contact CarShield to get approval for repairs. The estimated repair time will determine your rental car reimbursement eligibility.

Once the work is complete, you pay the repair facility your deductible and any unapproved charges not covered by your plan. CarShield will cover the remainder of any approved repairs.

CarShield extended car warranty customer satisfaction

Customer reviews on the BBB website reflect a 1.35 rating out of 5 based on more than 2,000 reviews. Additionally, CarShield has closed more than 1,100 complaints filed with the BBB in the past year and more than 3,300 over the past three years.

The BBB currently has an alert issued for CarShield that dates back to at least 2020 regarding a pattern of consumer complaints. Common complaints include:

Misleading sales and advertising practices

The inability to find a CarShield-authorized repair shop in some areas

Poor customer service

Failure to cancel policies and to refund charges that occurred after CarShield’s failed cancellation

Delays in taking and processing claims, leaving consumers without a vehicle for extended periods

CarShield does have higher overall ratings on other third-party consumer review sites, but many of the CarShield reviews date back several years. Reviews within the past three years reflect much more customer dissatisfaction with CarShield than those from earlier years.

CarShield extended car warranty FAQ

What is the average monthly bill for CarShield?

You can expect to pay $99 to $129 monthly for a CarShield plan, although some plans may cost more or less per month. CarShield plan costs are based on your vehicle's age, make, model, mileage, condition and repair history and the plan's deductible.

What does CarShield not cover?

CarShield extended warranty coverage depends on your plan. The Diamond plan is the most comprehensive and covers much of what a manufacturer's new car warranty covers. All other plans do have exclusions. Some of the CarShield plan exclusions include the following:

Platinum: Wiring harness

Gold: Steering, suspension, brake system, electrical, wiring harness, instrument cluster and emissions

Silver: Same exclusions as the Gold plan in addition to the air conditioner, fuel components, starter, alternator and radiator

Aluminum: Engine, transmission, drive axle, fuel injector, fuel pump and emissions

Does CarShield cover towing?

Most CarShield plans provide round-the-clock roadside assistance and courtesy towing. However, courtesy towing isn't available in some locations or for some older model or high-mileage vehicles.

How we evaluated CarShield extended car warranty

We evaluated CarShield based on the following factors:

Plan coverage and pricing: We considered the number of available coverage options, plan terms and exclusions and additional benefits available to plan holders.

Accessibility: Extended car warranties aren’t available for every make, model, age and condition of the vehicle, and some have a complex claims process. We considered potential CarShield coverage limits and evaluated the accessibility and ease of use of the CarShield claims process.

Transparency: The ability to review sample contracts before purchasing an extended car warranty can give you a better idea of what’s covered or excluded and any vehicle maintenance requirements you may need to meet. We reviewed sample contracts for each CarShield plan to determine contract transparency.

Reputation and customer service: We researched BBB complaints and customer reviews on the BBB website and other third-party consumer review sites.

Summary of Money’s CarShield extended car warranty review

CarShield offers extended car warranty plans with flexible payment terms, including month-to-month. Designed to fit most vehicle repair needs and budgets, CarShield plans cover most new and used vehicles, even if you aren’t the original owner.

Despite its many negative customer reviews, it does provide more coverage for a better rate than some of its competitors, including roadside assistance and towing services that might make the purchase of a separate roadside assistance plan unnecessary.

Whether you’re shopping for the most affordable extended car warranty or the best auto insurance, you want to find a dependable company that can provide you with the most coverage for the best rate.

Choosing a month-to-month extended car warranty plan can make switching providers easier when you find a more affordable plan. Changing insurance providers can be just as easy if you familiarize yourself with how to switch car insurance.

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.