Cars.com Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Cars.com Inc. (CARS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.40 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $17.30 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cars.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.39 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $183.90 million from $180.43 million last year.

Cars.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.40 Mln. vs. $17.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $183.90 Mln vs. $180.43 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.