Carr’s Group Announces Leadership Changes

November 12, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Carr’s Group plc (GB:CARR) has released an update.

Carr’s Group plc announces leadership changes as Shelagh Hancock steps down from the Board to concentrate on her CEO role at First Milk, while Martin Rowland returns to his Non-Executive Director position. These changes reflect Carr’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership to maintain its competitive edge in agriculture and engineering markets.

