Carroll County, New Hampshire, Might Be the Northeast's Most Peaceful Retirement Escape

Carroll County offers historic towns like Wolfeboro and Conway, as well as ample outdoor recreation.

The trade-off for living in a small town is the lack of nearby access to a major major medical center.

Also be prepared for cold and snowy weather for part of the year -- along with some shoveling.

The bucolic small town is something of a movie trope, but it is hard to ignore the positive feeling it evokes. It's a trope for a reason. If you are thinking about retirement and thinking that a small town could be just what you want, then you need to get to know Carroll County, New Hampshire. Here's why.

You'll be joining the crowd, sort of

Carroll County, New Hampshire, is home to towns like Wolfeboro and Conway. It is also home to a fairly large retiree population due to the many benefits on offer. At the state level, New Hampshire doesn't have a state income tax. And there's no sales tax, either. The county, meanwhile, is home to towns filled with local charm, which is why it ranks highly in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report.

Think art galleries, antique shops, and restaurants owned and operated by your neighbors. If your preference is being outdoors, that's covered, too, thanks to the proximity to the White Mountain National Forest and plenty of local options for nature lovers, if you prefer to stay closer to home.

All in, you get the small-town feel and low living costs. It could be the perfect package, and there are a number of different towns to choose from in this area.

There are always trade-offs

Carroll County ranks No. 11 in The Motley Fool's report of the best places to retire in the Northeast in 2026. That may seem a bit low for a county that has so much to offer. There are two notable problems. The lack of sales and income taxes means property taxes have to make up the difference. So expect property taxes to be high if you move to Carroll County.

And while the rural location is beautiful, it is still rural. That means there isn't the same kind of access to healthcare as you would get in a larger city. You will likely have to drive to Portland, Maine, or Manchester, New Hampshire, if you need special care.

Lastly, and more broadly, living in the Northeast comes with some downsides, too. Specifically, the weather. While the South offers sun and fun almost all year long, the Northeast can have harsh winters filled with snow. If you are a skier, that may sound lovely, but don't forget how difficult it is to shovel and get around during snowstorms.

Carroll County, New Hampshire, has a lot to offer, but make sure you are ready to accept the negatives before you make the final move. It might make sense to rent for a year before buying.

