Carrier Global To Invest Additional $1 Bln In US

May 13, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), an air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it plans to invest an additional $1 billion over five years in U.S. to boost its manufacturing, innovation, and workforce expansion. This investment is expected to create 4,000 highly skilled jobs in research and development, manufacturing, and field services.

The additional investment will fund the company's expansion of existing facilities and construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing site to support the production of highly engineered components for heat pumps and battery assemblies. It will also accelerate next-generation research and development.

