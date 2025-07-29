Carrier Global Corp Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.59 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $2.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $796 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $6.11 billion from $5.93 billion last year.

Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.59 Bln. vs. $2.34 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $6.11 Bln vs. $5.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 – $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $23 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.