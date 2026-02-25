Carrier Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CARR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.24, changing hands as low as $60.27 per share. Carrier Global Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.24 per share, with $81.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.55. The CARR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

