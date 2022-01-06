Carrier (CARR) Strengthens HVAC Segment With ICSI Acquisition

Carrier Global Corporation’s CARR Automated Logic has completed the acquisition of Integrated Control Systems (ICSI) to bolster its building automation and controls business.

ICSI is a leading provider of automated building controls in schools, colleges and universities, government and commercial offices, data centers as well as healthcare facilities.

On the back of the ICSI acquisition, Carrier strives to provide new value-added services and expand its expertise in healthy building solutions and connected services.

Further, Carrier aims to expand into new geographies with the help of the ICSI buyout. The company also remains optimistic to generate higher profits in the upcoming period.

HVAC Segment in Focus

The acquisition of ICSI has added strength to Carrier’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) business.

The HVAC segment has been benefiting from the company’s subsidiaries including Carrier, Automated Logic, Arcoaire, Bryant, CIAT, Tempstar and EcoEnergy Insights.

Recently, Carrier announced a collaboration with Barrisol for developing a range of integrated air conditioning solutions in Europe to enhance indoor air quality. Further, it introduced its latest version of air monitor to its suite of Healthy Homes solutions. The new device monitors the indoor air quality of every room and provides solutions to create a healthier environment. These efforts remain positives for segmental growth.

In addition, Automated Logic released a newly designed website to provide an enhanced and engaging experience to customers visiting the website.

Further, CIAT unveiled the latest range of rooftop air conditioning packaged units, namely VectiosPower, to provide the maximum level of indoor air quality and complete efficiency. This remains a tailwind for the segment.

These initiatives are contributing well to the HVAC segmental growth. Thus, the segment has become an integral part of the company, which generated $3.05 billion in revenues, accounting for 57.2% of total third-quarter net sales and increasing 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Growing Acquisitions

The recent acquisition bodes well for Carrier’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio of offerings. The company’s increasing strategic acquisitions have been acting as key catalysts in shaping up the growth trajectory.

Apart from the recent buyout, CARR acquired Cavius, a leading company that provides a complete range of smoke, heat, flood and carbon monoxide alarms. The acquisition will enhance Carrier’s Healthy Homes range in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The company also acquired Nlyte Software, a leading company in data center infrastructure management software. The buyout bolstered Carrier’s portfolio of data center offerings within the HVAC business.

Further, CARR completed the acquisition of BrokerBay, a leading developer of premium and user-friendly real estate management cloud solutions. The buyout has added strength to Carrier’s portfolio of solutions within the Fire & Security business.

Yet, mounting acquisition-related expenses remain headwinds for the company’s market position. Further, supply-chain constraints, which are leading to a surge in logistics costs, are a woe.

