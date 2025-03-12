Carriage Services, Inc. Expands Partnership with Express Funeral Funding to Enhance Insurance Assignment Solutions

Carriage Services expands partnership with Express Funeral Funding to enhance insurance assignment funding and service delivery for families.

Carriage Services, Inc. has announced an expanded partnership with Express Funeral Funding (EFF), aimed at enhancing their offerings in insurance assignment funding. This collaboration will leverage Carriage's extensive national presence and EFF's expertise to improve service delivery and provide families with more funding options for funeral arrangements. The partnership is expected to enhance Carriage's product portfolio and reach new markets, further committing to delivering premier experiences for families. The integration of EFF's advanced technology will ensure that families receive high-quality funding services. Both companies express excitement about the potential for growth and new opportunities stemming from this collaboration.

Potential Positives

Carriage Services is expanding its national partnership with Express Funeral Funding, which is expected to deliver significant value to both companies and their customers.

The collaboration will allow Carriage Services to refine its product portfolio and enhance service delivery, providing families with more options for funding their arrangements.

By integrating EFF’s technology and expertise, Carriage Services aims to offer a higher quality insurance assignment program, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The partnership emphasizes Carriage Services' commitment to innovation and delivering premier experiences, potentially strengthening its market position in the funeral and cemetery services sector.

Potential Negatives

This press release heavily emphasizes future expectations rather than concrete achievements, which may lead to skepticism regarding the company's actual performance and results.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's ability to meet anticipated outcomes, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The mention of "risk factors" suggests there could be underlying challenges or uncertainties that may impact the effectiveness of the partnership, which may worry stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Carriage Services?

Carriage Services has expanded its national partnership with Express Funeral Funding to enhance insurance assignment funding services.

How will this partnership benefit families served by Carriage Services?

The partnership will offer families more options to fund their arrangements and improve service delivery.

What does Express Funeral Funding specialize in?

Express Funeral Funding is a leader in at-need insurance assignment funding, providing essential financial services to families.

Who is the CEO of Carriage Services?

Carlos Quezada is the CEO of Carriage Services, overseeing the company's commitment to quality service.

Where can I find more information about Carriage Services?

More information is available on the Carriage Services website at www.carriageservices.com.

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) (“Carriage Services” or the “Company”). Carriage Services is pleased to announce an expanded national partnership with Express Funeral Funding (“EFF”), a recognized leader in at-need insurance assignment funding. This collaboration is expected to deliver significant value to both companies, and their customers, by combining Carriage's national footprint with Express Funeral Funding's renowned expertise in insurance assignment funding.





The expanded partnership will allow Carriage Services to continue to refine its product portfolio, enhance service delivery, and reach new markets, while providing the families it serves with more options to help fund their arrangements. By integrating EFF’s high-quality insurance assignment funding vehicle into Carriage Service's offerings, the collaboration promises to provide families with even greater value and more comprehensive solutions.





“We are excited to expand our partnership with Express Funeral Funding across all our businesses. EFF is a company that shares our commitment to quality and creating premier experiences for all families," said Carlos Quezada, CEO of Carriage Services. "This partnership will not only broaden our product offerings, but also strengthen our focus on delivering class leading solutions to the families we serve every day."





In connection with the partnership, Carriage Services will leverage Express Funeral Funding's state-of-the-art technology and systems to ensure its families have access to the best possible insurance assignment program.





"We are thrilled to build upon our work with Carriage Services and to help them present even more value to their families," said Andy Buckman, President of Express Funeral Funding. "We believe this partnership will create exciting new opportunities for both companies and our shared customer base."







About Carriage Services







Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.





For more information about Carriage Services, visit





www.carriageservices.com





About Express Funeral Funding







Express Funeral Funding is the nation’s largest privately held at-need insurance assignment funding company. For more information about EFF, visit





www.expressfuneralfunding.com





For more information, please email









InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com















Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, the Company that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made herein, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, any statements of the plans, timing, expectations and objectives of management regarding the announcement of our insurance assignment funding partnership, including, for example, the anticipated results, expectations, and demand for such services and offerings; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as and when made; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the applicable communication, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC, are available at





www.carriageservices.com





