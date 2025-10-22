Markets

Carrefour Q3 Sales Down 1.5%

October 22, 2025 — 01:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) Wednesday said its third-quarter group sales, pre-IAS 29, were 22.614 billion euros, down 1.5 percent at the current exchange rate, and up 1.2 percent on a constant exchange rate.

Group sales, post-IAS 29, were 22.463 billion for the quarter.

In France, sales slipped 0.2 percent at the current exchange rate to 11.643 billion euros, while Europe sales slipped 0.7% to 5.448 billion euros. Latin America sales dropped 5 percent to 5.523 billion euros.

