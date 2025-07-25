CARR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Carrier Global CARR is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 4.60%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.06 billion, indicating a 9.4% year-over-year decline.



Carrier Global’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.69%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CARR’s Q2 Performance

Carrier Global’s strong momentum in Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and aftermarket services is expected to have driven revenue growth in the second quarter. Rising demand for heating and cooling systems across residential and commercial applications likely continued to drive performance in the HVAC segment.



Carrier Global's integration of Viessmann Climate Solutions is expected to have boosted heat pump volumes and expanded its reach in sustainable energy solutions.



Growth in the Americas was projected in the mid-teens range for the second quarter, attributed to favorable market conditions and capacity additions.



Aftermarket services, which involve the repair, maintenance and replacement of equipment, have been seeing double-digit growth for several years. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well. Enhanced AI tools in the Abound Insights Assistant app likely improved diagnostic efficiency and boosted service engagement.



Carrier Global is likely to have continued to benefit from growing data center demand, as AI-related heat loads support commercial HVAC upgrades. However, softness in light commercial markets and continued macroeconomic pressures in the Asia-Pacific are expected to have remained key headwinds during the second quarter.

What Our Model Says for CARR

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



Carrier Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Meta Platforms META presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platforms shares have jumped 22.3% year to date. Meta Platforms is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30.



Celestica CLS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #2. Celestica shares have surged 78.6% year to date. Celestica is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 28.



Ametek AME has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. Ametek shares are down 0.3% year to date. Ametek is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

