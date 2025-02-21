Carpenter Technology Corporation Appoints Julie A. Beck to Board of Directors

Julie A. Beck joins Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors, bringing extensive manufacturing and financial expertise.

Quiver AI Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation has appointed Julie A. Beck to its Board of Directors, effective February 20, 2025, expanding the board to 12 members, 11 of whom are independent. Ms. Beck brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience in major manufacturing firms, most recently serving as CFO of Terex Corporation, and previously held CFO roles at NOVA Chemicals and Joy Global, Inc. She has a robust background in supply chain and operational excellence and has also worked at the Journal Register Company and Norwood Promotional Products, in addition to starting her career with Deloitte. The Chairman of the Board, Martin Inglis, welcomed her, emphasizing the value of her experience for Carpenter's growth and shareholder returns. Carpenter Technology specializes in high-performance specialty alloy materials for industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical.

Potential Positives

Julie A. Beck has been appointed to Carpenter Technology Corporation’s Board of Directors, bringing over three decades of leadership experience in finance from major manufacturing companies.

The Board of Directors now consists of 12 members, with 11 being independent directors, enhancing corporate governance and oversight.

Ms. Beck's extensive experience as CFO in various companies positions her to provide valuable financial insights and strategic direction as Carpenter Technology continues its growth journey.

Her significant board experience and presence on audit committees suggest strong capabilities in financial scrutiny and risk management, which can bolster shareholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new board member could indicate potential instability or changes in governance structure, suggesting that the company may be addressing internal challenges.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors?

Julie A. Beck has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective February 20, 2025.

What experience does Julie A. Beck bring to the company?

Julie A. Beck brings extensive experience in finance from major manufacturing companies over the last three decades.

How many members are on Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors?

The Board of Directors consists of 12 members, with 11 being independent directors.

What roles has Julie A. Beck held prior to this appointment?

She has served as CFO at Terex Corporation, NOVA Chemicals, and held various positions at Joy Global, among others.

What does Carpenter Technology specialize in?

Carpenter Technology specializes in high-performance specialty alloy materials for critical applications in various markets including aerospace and defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRS Insider Trading Activity

$CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY R THENE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,500 shares for an estimated $5,161,263 .

. STEVEN E KAROL sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,520

TIMOTHY LAIN (SVP and CFO) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $595,091

RAMIN YOUNESSI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 712 shares for an estimated $129,778 .

. I MARTIN INGLIS sold 750 shares for an estimated $107,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $CRS stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced today that Julie A. Beck has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 20, 2025. The Board of Directors now consists of 12 members, 11 of whom are independent directors.





Ms. Beck brings extensive experience in leading finance organizations at major manufacturing companies over the last three decades. Ms. Beck was most recently the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Terex Corporation, a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. Prior to her most recent role, Ms. Beck served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for NOVA Chemicals. Prior to that, Ms. Beck served as Global Vice President of Supply Chain, Operational Excellence, and Quality for Joy Global, Inc, where she also held the role of Chief Financial Officer for the Joy Mining Machinery subsidiary. Previously, Ms. Beck served in various positions, including Chief Financial Officer, at both the Journal Register Company and Norwood Promotional Products, Inc. Ms. Beck started her career with Deloitte. Ms. Beck also has significant Board experience as she has served on the Audit Committee for several public companies and nonprofit boards in the past.





“We welcome Julie to Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors. We are confident that her considerable experience in manufacturing, combined with her financial acumen, will be a significant benefit to Carpenter Technology as we continue on our growth journey and deliver shareholder returns,” said Martin Inglis, Chairman of the Board of Directors.









About Carpenter Technology









Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, and other markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at



www.carpentertechnology.com



.









Media Inquiries:





Investor Inquiries:









Heather Beardsley





John Huyette









+1 610-208-2278





+1 610 208-2061











hbeardsley@cartech.com









jhuyette@cartech.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.