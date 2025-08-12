CarParts.com, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.71 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$8.69 million, or -$0.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $151.95 million from $144.27 million last year.

CarParts.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.71 Mln. vs. -$8.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue: $151.95 Mln vs. $144.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.