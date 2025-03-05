CarParts.com Begins Process To Explore Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS), a technology-driven eCommerce company, announced Wednesday that it is engaged in a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a possible sale of the company.

This action is in response to inbound strategic inquiries the company has received.

To support this process, CarParts.com's Board of Directors has engaged Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC as its financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation as its legal counsel.

CarParts.com has not set a timeline for completion of the exploration of strategic alternatives. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or other strategic change.

