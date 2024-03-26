Carnival Orders Fifth Excel-Class Ship For Carnival Cruise Line

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corp. & Plc (CCL) Tuesday announced an agreement with Meyer Werft shipyard for a fifth Excel-class cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line. The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

This new addition will be the corporation's 11th Excel-class ship across its brands, with Carnival Cruise Line running five of them.

The ship will be a 180,000-ton vessel powered by liquefied natural gas, capable of accommodating over 6,400 guests and 1,800 crew members.

The company noted that the order is subject to financing, which is anticipated to be finalized later this year.

