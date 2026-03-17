Is Carnival a millionaire-maker stock?

Key Points

Carnival is experiencing explosive growth today despite an arguably challenging economy for many consumers.

The cruise ship company has come a long way since the pandemic, but is now vulnerable to rising energy prices.

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People like to invest in businesses they understand and have some experience with in the real world. That's probably why Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has long been a favorite for retail investors looking to get exposure to the consumer discretionary sector. The industry-leading cruise company also had a track record of respectable growth and dividend payments (before the COVID-19 pandemic) to sweeten the deal.

That said, cruises are luxuries, not essentials. And while Carnival can win big when people are willing to spend, its business model makes it highly vulnerable to macroeconomic challenges. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to decide if it has millionaire-maker potential today.

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Carnival has proven surprisingly resilient

Over the last couple of years, many analysts have reported on weak consumer sentiment because of challenges like persistent inflation and a soft job market. The trends have impacted mainstream leisure and hospitality hubs like Las Vegas, where tourism volume has crashed to levels not seen since the early 2000s. However, so far Carnival seems largely unaffected by the problems battering the rest of the sector.

The business has proven to be remarkably resilient. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue grew almost 7% year over year to $6.3 billion, driven by strong passenger ticket sales and onboard spending, which refers to things like food and drinks guests buy while on the ship. And management aims to support this momentum by adding new guest experiences.

Over the last few years, Carnival has been investing heavily in destination ports and private islands. These projects synchronize extremely well with its existing cruise business by allowing the company to capture an even larger chunk of guest spending that would have otherwise gone to other businesses when the guests leave the ship. They also help Carnival bolster its economic moat and differentiate itself from industry rivals.

The cornerstone of this expansion strategy is a $600 million private island development in the Bahamas called Celebration Key, which opened last year and has already welcomed 1 million guests.

What could go wrong?

At the end of the day, public companies exist to generate profits for shareholders. And Carnival is doing a pretty good job at this with fourth-quarter operating income jumping 31% year over year to $735 million -- a feat management credits to its good cost management. That said, the company might soon face headwinds outside of its control.

The intensifying war in Iran has injected a great deal of uncertainty into the global economy. Carnival probably doesn't face direct risk because its operations are mainly centered around North America and Europe. However, it could face extreme indirect challenges from rising fuel costs.

Crude oil futures have already risen 66% since the start of the war. And the problem could get worse if the Trump administration is unable to guarantee safe transit in the Straight of Hormuz, a chokepoint responsible for the transit of around 20% of global oil and natural gas shipments. Carnival spent around $1.8 billion in fuel costs in the full year 2025, and investors should expect this outflow to rise over the next few quarters, potentially putting pressure on earnings and cash flow.

High oil prices could also spark inflation, which could hurt consumer spending power and cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. This would make it more challenging for Carnival to refinance its $24 billion mountain of long-term debt at the most favorable terms.

Is Carnival a millionaire-maker stock?

Carnival has proven particularly resistant to consumer weakness in the leisure and hospitality sector, which should make it interesting for long-term investors who want a reliable way to bet on this part of the economy. That said, right now the risks of buying the stock look elevated because of its colossal debt burden and exposure to rising fuel costs. Carnival doesn't look like it will be a millionaire-maker stock anytime soon.

Should you buy stock in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.