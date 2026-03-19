Carnival Gains From Strong Onboard Spending: A Yield Driver?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL reported a notable acceleration in onboard spending in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with higher onboard spending contributing to yield growth. The company cited “strong close-in demand” alongside onboard revenue per diem that significantly exceeded prior-year levels, supporting yield growth of 5.4% year over year. This performance came in ahead of expectations and contributed to earnings above guidance.



The strength in onboard spending appears consistent with management indications of higher onboard spending alongside improved ticket pricing. While CCL did not provide a category-level breakdown of onboard revenues, it noted that both ticket pricing and onboard spending contributed to overall yield improvement.



From a strategic standpoint, Carnival continues to focus on enhancing commercial execution through yield management tools, pricing optimization and marketing efficiency initiatives. The company also referenced ongoing investments in AI-driven capabilities and personalization aimed at improving marketing effectiveness and customer targeting, which are expected to support revenue generation over time.



Looking ahead, Carnival’s fiscal 2026 guidance incorporates onboard spending as part of its projected yield improvement of approximately 2.5% to 3% on a normalized basis. Despite softer readings in broader consumer sentiment indicators, booking trends and onboard spending have remained resilient, indicating a divergence between sentiment measures and observed demand patterns.



With operations running near full capacity, incremental revenue growth is tied to pricing and onboard spending trends, which may support earnings progression in the coming periods.

How Do Peers Compare?

Peer insights across the cruise industry suggest that demand trends and onboard monetization remain broadly supportive, though execution and yield outcomes vary by operator. At Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, management highlighted continued strength in demand, with bookings running at record levels and pricing remaining firm across key markets. RCL noted that consumers are “willing to pay more” and are also spending more onboard, supporting both yield growth and overall revenue expansion. Royal Caribbean’s net yields for the fourth quarter increased 2.5%, with further growth expected in 2026.



In contrast, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is navigating a more uneven recovery in yields, primarily due to execution-related challenges. Management acknowledged misalignment between deployment, pricing strategy and marketing has weighed on NCLH’s booking curves and pricing in certain itineraries. While onboard monetization and private destination investments remain areas of focus, near-term yield performance is expected to remain pressured, with Norwegian Cruise’s full-year yields projected to be approximately flat.



Taken together, industry trends indicate that while demand and onboard spending remain resilient, execution and commercial alignment are key differentiators. Carnival’s performance, particularly in onboard spending and yield growth, appears broadly in line with these trends, though its ability to sustain this momentum will likely depend on continued pricing discipline and effective revenue management in an environment of increasing capacity.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have gained 14% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.5%.

CCL’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, significantly below the industry’s average of 15.37.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 9.8% and 10%, respectively. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.