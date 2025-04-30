Carnival Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $21.8 billion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a cruise company that provides leisure travel services. The Miami, Florida-based company offers cruise vacations to all major travel destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and Asia. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Jun. 24.

Prior to this event, analysts project this cruise company to report a profit of $0.23 per share, up 109.1% from $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.13 per share in the previous quarter surpassed the consensus estimates by 550%.

For the full year, analysts expect CCL to report EPS of $1.85, up 30.3% from $1.42 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.5% year over year to $2.10 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of CCL have rallied 23.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% uptick, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 10.6% rise over the same time frame.

On Mar. 21, CCL reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results. Its revenue came in at $5.8 billion, up 7.5% year-over-year and ahead of analyst estimates by 1.1%. The strong performance was driven by robust demand for cruise vacations and a surge in customer deposits, which reached a Q1 record of $7.3 billion, reflecting higher ticket prices and increased pre-cruise onboard sales. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.13, a significant turnaround from an adjusted loss of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year and well above Wall Street expectations. Operating income also nearly doubled, rising 96.7% year-over-year to $543 million.

However, despite delivering strong operating performance, CCL’s shares dipped 1.2% that day but rebounded by 2.4% in the following trading session.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about CCL’s stock, with a “Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six indicate “Hold.” The mean price target for CCL is $27.88, which indicates an ambitious 49% potential upside from the current levels.

