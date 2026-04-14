CarMax Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - CarMax, Inc. (KMX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $120.7 million or $0.85 per share, compared to net income of $89.9 million or $0.58 per share, prior year. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $141.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Net sales and operating revenues were $5.95 billion, compared to $6.00 billion, prior year. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 303,969, an increase of 0.7%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, CarMax shares are down 6.85 percent to $45.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.