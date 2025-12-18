CarMax (KMX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CarMax (KMX) reported $5.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +59.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change : -8.1% compared to the -7.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -8.1% compared to the -7.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of stores - Total : 250 compared to the 256 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 250 compared to the 256 average estimate based on six analysts. Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicle : $2,235.00 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,207.35.

: $2,235.00 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,207.35. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle : $899.00 compared to the $918.80 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $899.00 compared to the $918.80 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Selling Prices - Wholesale vehicles : $8.14 thousand versus $8.06 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.14 thousand versus $8.06 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle : $1.1 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $1.1 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $150.63 million compared to the $159.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.

: $150.63 million compared to the $159.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year. Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle : $4.55 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: $4.55 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net : $-3 million compared to the $0.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -400% year over year.

: $-3 million compared to the $0.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -400% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues : $96.6 million compared to the $101.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.

: $96.6 million compared to the $101.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Other : $21.9 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $21.9 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $35.1 million versus $36.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CarMax have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

