CarMax Appoints Keith Barr As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - CarMax, Inc. (KMX) announced Thursday that Keith Barr has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2026.

David McCreight, current Interim President and CEO of CarMax, will transition to his prior duties as an independent Director of the Board. Tom Folliard will remain in his role as Interim Executive Chair of the Board until the Company's Annual Meeting in June 2026, after which he is expected to resume his prior duties as non-executive Chair of the Board.

Barr brings in more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in global hospitality, consumer marketing, and brand-led growth across highly competitive and fast-evolving markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer at InterContinental Hotels Group from 2017 to 2023.

Prior to becoming CEO, Barr served as Chief Commercial Officer. He joined IHG in 2000 and has held senior leadership positions in IHG's Americas, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), and Greater China regions, including four years as CEO of IHG's Greater China business.

Prior to joining IHG, Barr held several senior positions at Bristol Hotels and Resorts, which was acquired by IHG in 2000.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, KMX is trading on the NYSE at $46.21, up $0.41 or 0.90 percent.

