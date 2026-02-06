The Carlyle Group Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $358.1 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $210.9 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Carlyle Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 84.2% to $1.901 billion from $1.032 billion last year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

