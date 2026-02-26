Markets
Carlyle Group To Buy Back $2 Bln Of Stock

February 26, 2026 — 08:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), an investment firm, Thursday announced that it has authorized a new share repurchase program to buy back $2 billion of shares.

Further, the investment firm announced three-year financial targets to be achieved by the end of 2028, including FRE of $1.9 plus billion, inflows of $200 plus billion, and DE per common share of $6 plus.

In pre-market activity, CG shares were trading at $51.55, up 0.04% on the Nasdaq.

