Carlyle Agrees to Buy intelliflo From Invesco for $200 Million

Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. CG announced an agreement to acquire intelliflo from Invesco Ltd. IVZ as part of its strategy to deepen exposure to financial software.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in London, intelliflo supports over 30,000 professionals across 2,600 advisory firms, managing approximately £450 billion in client assets. Its platform integrates CRM, financial planning, onboarding, compliance, and reporting tools, with connectivity to over 120 third-party applications.

Details of the CG’s Acquisition Agreement

The acquisition includes intelliflo’s cloud-based practice management software in the UK, which supports independent financial advisors with end-to-end practice management tools. Separately, it consists of the firm’s US subsidiaries, which cover RedBlack and intelliflo Portfolio, serving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

The total purchase price is valued at up to $200 million. This includes $135 million payable at closing, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, and up to an additional $65 million in potential future earn-outs. The transaction is expected to accelerate Carlyle’s growth in wealthtech across the UK, the United States, and Australia.

Fernando Chueca, managing director at Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (“CETP”), stated, “intelliflo is a mission-critical software provider to the UK’s wealth management ecosystem, with a deeply embedded and loyal customer base.”

As part of the transaction, intelliflo’s US subsidiaries will be carved out into a standalone entity named RedBlack, led by a separate management team. RedBlack will specialize in supporting RIAs and financial advisors in the United States, while intelliflo will sharpen its focus on the UK and Australian markets. Carlyle will support the separation of the businesses from Invesco and work with both leadership teams to support their growth plans.

CG’s Broader Strategy to Bolster Wealthtech

The acquisition is backed by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V, a €3 billion fund focused on technology investments across Europe. CETP has a strong track record in financial software and vertically focused SaaS, with recent investments including SER Group, CSS, SurePay, and Calastone.

Thus, by combining intelliflo’s UK leadership with RedBlack’s US specialization, Carlyle aims to scale both platforms independently while driving innovation and client-centric growth.

CG’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of CG have surged 62.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisition by Other Finance Firm

In June 2025, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI entered a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, TX. The all-stock transaction is valued at $476.2 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Glacier Bancorp’s planned acquisition of Guaranty demonstrates a significant step forward in its long-term growth strategy. Building on its initial entry into the Southwest region through the 2017 acquisition of Foothills Bank in Arizona, GBCI is now poised to amplify its presence by entering the Texas market.

