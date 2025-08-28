Carlsmed, Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Carlsmed, Inc. (CARL) released Loss for second quarter of -$6.77 million

The company's earnings totaled -$6.77 million, or -$1.47 per share. This compares with -$6.28 million, or -$1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 98.7% to $12.08 million from $6.08 million last year.

Carlsmed, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.77 Mln. vs. -$6.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.47 vs. -$1.55 last year. -Revenue: $12.08 Mln vs. $6.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $45.50 Mln-$47.50 Mn

