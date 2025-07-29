Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Carlisle (CSL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlisle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' to reach $381.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' will reach $346.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $343.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' to come in at $56.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Carlisle shares have recorded returns of +16.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

