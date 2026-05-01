Carlisle (CSL) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Carlisle (CSL) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CSL broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

CSL could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CSL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting CSL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

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Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.